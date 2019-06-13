|
|
|
TAYLOR Shirley
(nee Nichols) Passed away on 2nd June 2019
aged 73 years.
Much loved wife of Harold.
Dearly loved mum of Sherrill and Elaine. Mother-in-law of Craig,
dear grannie and great grannie
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 19th June, 2.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations for Peterborough City Hospital Critical Care Unit
(cheques should be made payable to NWANGLIAFT CHARITY) may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
