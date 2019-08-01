Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
15:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Steels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Steels

Notice Condolences

Shirley Steels Notice
Steels Shirley Passed away peacefully on 13th July 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 83 years old.
Beloved wife of John Steels.
Cherished mother, sister,
mother-in-law, nan and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 19th August at 3pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.