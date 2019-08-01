|
Steels Shirley Passed away peacefully on 13th July 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 83 years old.
Beloved wife of John Steels.
Cherished mother, sister,
mother-in-law, nan and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 19th August at 3pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019