CONNELL Shirley May Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd May 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 79 Years.
Devoted Wife, loving Mum to
Rob, Kim and Debbie.
Mother in law of Ped and Matt. Cherished Nan of James and Hannah.
Will be missed by all who loved her.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
11th June 2019 at 12.30.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to Alzheimers .
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
