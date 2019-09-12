Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Britton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Britton

Notice Condolences

Shirley Britton Notice
Britton Shirley Passed away at home after a long illness on the 24th September 2019 aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Graham.
Much loved mum of Michael.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th September, 2.00 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers, but if desired donations for Crowland Cancer Fund may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.