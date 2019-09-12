|
Britton Shirley Passed away at home after a long illness on the 24th September 2019 aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Graham.
Much loved mum of Michael.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th September, 2.00 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers, but if desired donations for Crowland Cancer Fund may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019