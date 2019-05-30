Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Arnold

Notice Condolences

Shirley Arnold Notice
SHIRLEY ARNOLD (née King) Passed away peacefully on 18th May 2019, aged 83 years.

Loving mother to Lesley and Valerie, grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 7 and partner to David.
Shirley will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

A memorial service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 10th June 2019 at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made at the service to Redwings Horse Sanctuary
and the British Heart Foundation.

All further enquires to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Crowson House, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6LQ.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.