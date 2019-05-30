|
SHIRLEY ARNOLD (née King) Passed away peacefully on 18th May 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving mother to Lesley and Valerie, grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 7 and partner to David.
Shirley will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
A memorial service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 10th June 2019 at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made at the service to Redwings Horse Sanctuary
and the British Heart Foundation.
All further enquires to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Crowson House, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6LQ.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
