SMEETON Sheila Passed away peacefully on 15th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife, mum and grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
St Botolph's Church, Longthorpe on Thursday 7th March at 12.00 noon, followed by service of committal at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, for 'Leicester Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rescue' and
'St Mungos Homeless Charity'
may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
