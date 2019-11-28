|
|
|
PARKINSON Sheila (Formerly of
Tanhouse, Orton Malborne)
Passed away at Park Vista Care Home on 15th November 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Bob.
Dear mum of Michael, Jackie,
Heather and John.
Loving nanny and great nanny,
sister of Alan and the late Eric.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday 10th December, 12.30pm at the Orton Gospel Hall, Malborne Way.
Donations if desired for Dementia UK, may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019