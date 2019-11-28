Home

MOYSES Sheila Ann
(née Davis) Aged 81 years.
Passed peacefully away on 15th November 2019, surrounded by her family at The Star Nursing Home.
Much loved wife of Gerry, beloved mum of Julie and Steven, much loved nan of Andrew, Daniel, Nicholas and John and also loving grandma of
Natasha, Finlay and Amy.
The funeral service is on
Friday 6th December at 1pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers welcome,
or donations to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to RJ Scholes,
4 Horsegate, Deeping St. James,
PE6 8EN. Tel. 01778 380659
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
