|
|
|
DAVIDSON Sheila McPherson Formerly of Atherstone Avenue, Peterborough, passed away in Cambridge on Thursday 19th September 2019,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander, loving mother of Keith,
dear mother-in-law of Sandra and dearest granny of Catriona and Rachel. Funeral Service at
Cam Valley Crematorium,
Great Chesterford, CB10 1RP on Wednesday 9th October at 12 noon. Family flowers only please
but, if wished, donations
may be made payable to
H. J. Paintin Ltd Donation Account (to benefit Sawston Sings To Remember) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd.,
43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019