Home

POWERED BY

Services
HJ Paintin Ltd
43 High Street
Linton, Cambridgeshire CB21 4HS
01223 891226
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Davidson

Notice Condolences

Sheila Davidson Notice
DAVIDSON Sheila McPherson Formerly of Atherstone Avenue, Peterborough, passed away in Cambridge on Thursday 19th September 2019,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander, loving mother of Keith,
dear mother-in-law of Sandra and dearest granny of Catriona and Rachel. Funeral Service at
Cam Valley Crematorium,
Great Chesterford, CB10 1RP on Wednesday 9th October at 12 noon. Family flowers only please
but, if wished, donations
may be made payable to
H. J. Paintin Ltd Donation Account (to benefit Sawston Sings To Remember) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd.,
43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.