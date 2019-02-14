Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00
St. Lukes Roman Catholic Church
Orton Malborne, Peterborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Anthony

Notice Condolences

Sheila Anthony Notice
ANTHONY Sheila Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 3rd February, aged 90.
Wife of the late Reg,
loving mum to Janet and Gary.
Devoted nan to Clare, Merlyn, Helen and Jackson, and special great nan
to Rohan and Reuben.
The funeral service will take place
at 11.00am on Wednesday
20th February 2019
at St. Lukes Roman Catholic Church, Orton Malborne, Peterborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service to St. Lukes Roman Catholic Church. For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypole, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3LZ.
Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.