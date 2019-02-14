|
ANTHONY Sheila Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 3rd February, aged 90.
Wife of the late Reg,
loving mum to Janet and Gary.
Devoted nan to Clare, Merlyn, Helen and Jackson, and special great nan
to Rohan and Reuben.
The funeral service will take place
at 11.00am on Wednesday
20th February 2019
at St. Lukes Roman Catholic Church, Orton Malborne, Peterborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service to St. Lukes Roman Catholic Church. For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypole, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3LZ.
Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
