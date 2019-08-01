|
|
|
DOUGLAS Sheelagh Stephanie Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday 22nd July, aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Hugh.
Loving Mother to Eithne and Jake.
Mother in Law of Andy and Steph.
Special Granny of Ethan and Teddy.
The Funeral Service shall take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 8th August at 2pm.
Donations for the Salvation Army
to be made at the service.
Flowers may be sent to the Chapel
of Rest at 541 Lincoln Road, PE1 2PB.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
541 Lincoln Road, Peterborough,
PE1 2PB Tel:- 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019