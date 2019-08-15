|
|
|
WILKINS Sarah Elizabeth Of Whissendine and London passed away peacefully after an illness she fought bravely on Tuesday 6th August 2019
aged 42 years.
Beloved daughter of David and Gillian,
a much loved sister to Karen and devoted partner to Paul.
Her funeral service will be held at
St Andrews Parish Church, Whissendine on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between RNLI and The Oesophageal Patients Association would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to E M Dorman
Funeral Directors, Beechcroft,
69 High Street East, Uppingham,
Rutland, LE15 9PY.
Telephone 01572 823976
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019