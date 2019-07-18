Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Werrington
Crowson House
Werrington, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE4 6LQ
01733 225770
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Sandra Chicken Notice
Chicken Sandra Carole Passed away peacefully at Cherry Blossom Care Home on 8th July 2019,
aged 76 years.
Loving wife of Arthur.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 26th July 2019 at 10:00am.
Bright colours to be worn please.
Family flowers only please by request. All further enquires to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 18, 2019
