McKIE
Ruth Elizabeth Of Northborough,
peacefully in hospital on
28th May 2019, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of Brian,
mother of Matthew and Sarah and grandmother to Thomas and Hayley.
Funeral service at
Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
East Anglia Children's Hospices and Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to T.R. Carlton Funeral Directors,
35b Abbey Road, Bourne.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
