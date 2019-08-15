|
|
|
KNIGHT Roy Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11th August 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey.
Very special dad to Bernard, Paul
and Clive. Grandfather and
great grandfather to many.
The funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on Friday 30th August at
St. Nicholas Church, Glatton followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made at the service in Roy's memory to
The Royal Star & Garter Homes.
For any further enquiries please contact M J Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley,
PE7 3LZ, Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019