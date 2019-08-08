Home

GENEVER Roy (Retired secondary school teacher of wood and metal work at
Orton Longueville School.)
Peacefully passed away on
25th July 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 84 years.
Beloved brother of Iris and Doreen. Dear uncle and great uncle,
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 15th August, 2:00pm at
St Paul's Church, New England.
Family flowers only, but donations
for St Paul's Church and the
British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
