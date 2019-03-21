Chapman Roy Malcolm Passed away peacefully

6th March 2019 at

Peterborough City Hospital after a long illness, aged 78.

Resided at Cherry Blossom Care Home and previously at Clifton Court.

Dearly beloved husband to Norma.

Beloved father to Tracy and

father in law to Graham,

grandfather to Lucina & Kyl and Jotham and great grandfather to Amelia and Carter. Beloved brother to Doreen and the late Ted and Gladys.

A loving brother in law, uncle and great uncle dearly missed by all the family.

A church service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday 29th March at 10.30am at Christ the Carpenter Church, Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, followed by a private family cremation. All those that knew Roy are warmly invited to the church and to join family afterwards at the Woodman Thorpe Wood. Family flowers only please.

Any donations greatly received to be given to Christ The Carpenter. Please feel free to wear cheerful colours to compliment Roy's personality. Thanks also to all the staff at Cherry Blossom, Ward B12 PCH and Westgate GPs. Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More