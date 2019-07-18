|
TWELL Rosemary Ann (nee Rawlings) aged 72 years.
Passed away peacefully at Sue Ryder on the 10th July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ron.
Greatly missed by her loving family, Robin, Jennie, Ali and Fabian.
Loving sister of Bob.
Dear step-mother of Ken and Chrissy. Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough may be made at the service. Enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 18, 2019