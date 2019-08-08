Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosamund Wilsoncroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosamund Wilsoncroft

Notice Condolences

Rosamund Wilsoncroft Notice
Wilsoncroft Rosamund
(Ross) Passed away peacefully at home on the 15th July 2019, aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Tom.
Loving sister, aunt and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on the 20th August 2019 at 1:00pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired
may be made at the service to Alzheimer's in memory of Tom.
Bright colours to be worn.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough
PE1 2RX Tel:- 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.