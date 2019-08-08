|
Wilsoncroft Rosamund
(Ross) Passed away peacefully at home on the 15th July 2019, aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Tom.
Loving sister, aunt and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on the 20th August 2019 at 1:00pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired
may be made at the service to Alzheimer's in memory of Tom.
Bright colours to be worn.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough
PE1 2RX Tel:- 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019