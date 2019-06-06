|
Tee Ronald Aged 91 years.
Passed away on
Tuesday 21st May 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital. Loving Dad of Sue, Gary, Shelly and Melanie. Daughter in-law Hilary,
Son in-law Andy, life long friend to Audrey. Uncle to many, Grandad to 12, Great Grandad to 18,
Great Great Grandad to 4.
Celebration of life is to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 17th June 2019 at 11:30am. Please wear colour of your choice.
All welcome. Donations will be gratefully received at the service to Ron's choice of charity:- Help for Heroes. Family flowers only please by request. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 552770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
