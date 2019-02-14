|
FLETCHER Roland Henry Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 3rd February 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Connie, much loved dad of Helen and Marion, brother of the late Alan, father-in-law of John and Stu, loving Grandad of Rachel, Louise and James,
also Great-Grandad of Oliver, Alex,
Bret, Tara-Leanne and Jake.
The funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Coates on Thursday 28th February at 11.30am followed by cremation at
Fenland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, for Aliwal Manor Day Centre may be sent
to Mrs Marion Rippon.
All further enquiries to
H.E. Bull and Sons, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, Peterborough, PE7 1TT
Tel: 01733 806558
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
