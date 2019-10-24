|
|
|
THOROLD Roger Charles Passed away peacefully
at Peterborough City Hospital on
Sunday 13th October 2019,
aged 81 years.
Devoted Husband of Gillian,
Dad of Jacqueline and David,
Brother of Colin and Gloria,
Father-in-law of Kevin and Julia, Grandad of Alex, Laura and Hannah and Great Grandad of Mollie.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 12pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Roger. All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care,
Peterborough Rd,
Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB
Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019