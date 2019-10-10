|
GRETTON Roger Sadly passed away at home on
5th October 2019, aged 68 years. Beloved husband of Linda, dearly loved father of Vicki, Keith, Jo and Ally.
Much loved grandad of James, Alfie, Teddy, Jonathon and a dear brother of Jane. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 23rd October, 2.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for Irish Guards Benevolent Fund, may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019