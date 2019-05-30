|
|
|
MARVELL Robert Edward Passed away peacefully
at home on Tuesday
21st May 2019, aged 82 years.
Cherished Husband of Angela.
Loving Father of James, loving Grandfather of Caiden, loved by Zoe, Marilyn and the rest of the family.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church on Wednesday
5th June 2019 at 2pm followed by
interment at Eastfield Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, PE1 2RX. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for Macmillan Nurses in memory of Robert. All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More