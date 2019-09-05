|
LUMBERS Robert (Bob) Passed away on
22nd August 2019,
aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Linda.
Father of Vincent and Lisa.
Stepfather of Alan, Claire and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his
twelve grandchildren and
four great grandchildren.
Family have requested more
casual attire to be worn please.
The funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on Friday 20th September
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service in Bob's memory to Lakeside Healthcare Patient Equipment.
For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ,
Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019