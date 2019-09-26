|
FLANAGAN Robert Andrew Suddenly on 14th September 2019,
aged 47 years.
Beloved son of Mike and the late Angela and a much loved brother of
Jane and Elizabeth.
Robert will be missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Monday 7th October at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be
given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough,
PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019