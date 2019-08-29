Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Robert Cookman Notice
COOKMAN Robert Russell Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday 16th August 2019, aged 85 years.
Loving Husband of
Iris Morde Cookman.
Special Dad of Robert and Angie. Beloved Brother of
Janet, Johnny and Charlie.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 9th September 2019 at 11am. Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest at Fitzwilliam Street. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for
Peterborough City Hospital Oncology Ward in memory of Robert.
All further enquiries to Central England Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
