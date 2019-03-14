|
|
|
Payne Rita Cordelia Ann
(nee Laws) Fell asleep on
Thursday 28th February 2019
peacefully after a long illness.
Much loved wife of the
late Robert Payne,
Mam of Giselle (Gel) Prior.
Sister to the late Joan Briers
and the late Barbara Burton.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 22nd March 2019 at
Peterborough Crematorium
at 14:30hrs, followed by
a celebration of her life at
The Black Horse in Baston.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More