Leonard Rita Passed away peacefully on
18th October 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 98 years.
She will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Jess. A loving mum, nan,
great-nan, great-great-nan and auntie.
She will be sadly missed by all who
had the pleasure of knowing her.
A funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Whittlesey on
Wednesday 13th November 2019 at
9.45am, followed by a burial at
Whittlesey Cemetery at 11.00am.
Flowers welcomed.
Enquiries may be directed to
H E Bull & Son. 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey. Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019