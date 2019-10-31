Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
09:45
St Mary's Church, Whittlesey
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00
Whittlesey Cemetery
Rita Leonard Notice
Leonard Rita Passed away peacefully on
18th October 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 98 years.
She will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Jess. A loving mum, nan,
great-nan, great-great-nan and auntie.
She will be sadly missed by all who
had the pleasure of knowing her.
A funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Whittlesey on
Wednesday 13th November 2019 at
9.45am, followed by a burial at
Whittlesey Cemetery at 11.00am.
Flowers welcomed.
Enquiries may be directed to
H E Bull & Son. 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey. Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
