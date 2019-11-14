|
|
|
LUXFORD Richard John Passed away peacefully
on 30th October 2019,
aged 68 years.
Loving husband of Jenny.
Devoted dad of Fiona and Robert. Dearest brother, brother-in-law, nephew and uncle who will be
sadly missed by all who knew
and loved him.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 25th November, 1:00pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only however donations for Richard can be given at the service for SSAFA or sent to the entrusted funeral directors,
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019