CUFFE Richard Passed away peacefully at home on 24th November 2019, aged 93 years, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of the late Ursula, loving Dad of Tim and Sarah,
a treasured grandfather
and great grandad.
Richard will be sadly missed
by his family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11.15am on Friday 20th December at
St Andrew's Church, Whittlesey, followed by committal at
Fenland Crematorium, March.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for St Andrew's Church or Hospital at Home may be given at the funeral service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31, Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019