|
|
|
Butterworth Richard Oliver
(Dick) Passed away peacefully
after a short illness at home on
11th September 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband of the late June,
father of Lee and
grandfather of Kendra.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 4th October, 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium
followed by a wake at
The Packhorse, Northborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Pancreatic Cancer UK and Marie Curie.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019