Britton Richard (Dick) Passed away peacefully at home on the 16th September 2019, aged 69 years, after a short battle with cancer, which he fought with bravery and the stubbornness we loved him for. Devoted husband to Val, and loving father to Mark and Craig. Dick was also a besotted granddad to Sebastian, Finlay, Amelia, Elliott and Hattie.
Dick was also a proud father-in-law to Trina and Kirsti, as well as a loving brother-in-law and uncle, with whom he shared many happy times.
The funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 4th October at 10:30am.
Family flowers by request only and donations will be taken on the day in support of The Sue Ryder Hospice and Macmillan Nurses. Wake will be at
The Farmers Grill, Broadway, Yaxley.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019