Raymond Westoby

Notice Condolences

Raymond Westoby Notice
WESTOBY Raymond "Ray" Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 28th May 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Lynn. Brother of Kathy, brother in law of David and uncle of James.
Ray will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th June,12.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations for Cambs Mid East RSPCA may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
