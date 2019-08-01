|
Raymond Simmons Remembering a wonderful and loving Husband, Dad and Grandad. Sadly passed away 2nd August 2011.
A thousand times we needed you,
A thousand times we cried,
If love alone could have saved you,
You would never have died,
A heart of Gold stopped beating,
Two twinkling eyes closed to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove,
He only took the best,
Never a day goes by that you're not in our hearts and soul.
Your loving Wife Julie and Family xxx
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019