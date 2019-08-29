|
|
|
Cobb Ray Passed away peacefully at Cherry Blossom Nursing Home
on 18th August 2019, aged 87 years.
"Ray the Rope hung up his lasso
for the final time."
Loving husband to Audrey,
dad to the late June and also to David, Sandra, Helen and Carol.
Much loved grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 5th September 2019 at Peterborough Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers, at the service for a
childrens charity.
All enquiries to:
The Co-operative Funeral Service, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough PE2 8RB.
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019