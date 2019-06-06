|
|
|
CLARK Ray Passed away at home on
15th May 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan.
A much loved brother, uncle and a close friend to Anne, Avril and Brenda.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 20th June 2019, 12.00noon
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
of flowers may be made at the service for Cancer Research UK or sent c/o Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
