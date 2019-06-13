|
|
|
WINSTANLEY Ralph Passed away peacefully at Park House Nursing Home
on Sunday 2nd June 2019 aged 92 years.
Devoted husband of the late Rose Winstanley. Loving Dad of Michael, Lesley, Elizabeth and Julie.
Brother of Kathleen and Eric.
Loving Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if desired maybe made at the service for Dementia UK,
Age UK and British Heart Foundation
in memory of Ralph.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More