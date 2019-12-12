Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00
St George's Church
Stamford
Notice Condolences

Pino Chirico Notice
CHIRICO Pino Died at Peterborough City Hospital on
5 December after a short illness.
Devoted husband of Margaret,
father of David and Paul,
father-in-law of Lucy and nonno of
Lola, Sonny, Ashley and Hartley.
Service of thanksgiving at
St. George's Church, Stamford on Friday 20 December at 11am followed by interment in Stamford Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations to CRISIS can be made to Andrew Woodhouse Indpendent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
