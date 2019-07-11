|
Bowen Phyllis Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday 1st July, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of John, loving
mum of Kevin, Kim and Alyson,
much loved Mum-in-Law to Kaye, Michael and Andrew
also a loving nan and great nan.
Funeral Service at
Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society
may be left at the Service.
Enquiries to
A Coley & Son Funeral Directors,
Quaker House, West Street,
Crowland, PE6 0EE,
Tel 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019