CLOW Philip Michael Passed away at his
home in Gosberton
on Thursday 26th
September 2019, aged 64 years.

He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet
on Friday 11th October 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired to be shared
between St Barnabas, Marie
Curie & MacMillan Nurses.

c/o J Willson Funeral Directors,
40 Winsover Road, Spalding,
(01775) 722915.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
