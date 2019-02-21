|
|
|
YOUNG Peter John After a long illness passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 10th February 2019
aged 77 years.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 5th March, 11.00 am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
