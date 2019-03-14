|
VAUGHAN Peter Thomas Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband to Jan, a loving Dad
to Alison and Martin and a
treasured grandfather to George, Theo, Sammy, Nina and Charlie.
Peter will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A Service of Thanksgiving is to be
held at St Botolph's, Helpston on
Friday 29th March at 12.00noon.
No mourning wear to be worn, donations if desired to PDSA
(charity chosen by his grandchildren)
in memory of Peter may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral
Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
