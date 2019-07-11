|
|
|
SMITH Peter Passed away
peacefully at his home on
Monday 1st July,
aged 76 years.
Loving husband of the late Carol,
Father of Shaun and Glyn,
Brother of Alan,
Father-in-Law of Tracy,
Devoted Grandfather of Kody,
Dalton, Charlotte and Alysha.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July at 2:30pm.
Flowers to be sent to the Chapel of Rest
at Fitzwilliam Street
Donations for Macmillan Nurses.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-Operative Funeralcare
541 Lincoln Road
Peterborough, PE1 2PB
01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019