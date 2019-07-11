Home

SMITH Peter Passed away
peacefully at his home on
Monday 1st July,
aged 76 years.

Loving husband of the late Carol,
Father of Shaun and Glyn,
Brother of Alan,
Father-in-Law of Tracy,
Devoted Grandfather of Kody,
Dalton, Charlotte and Alysha.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July at 2:30pm.
Flowers to be sent to the Chapel of Rest
at Fitzwilliam Street
Donations for Macmillan Nurses.

All further enquiries to be made to
Co-Operative Funeralcare
541 Lincoln Road
Peterborough, PE1 2PB
01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019
