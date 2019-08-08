Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Peter Sardeson Notice
SARDESON Peter Keith Of Elton. Sadly passed away on
24th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Much loved brother of Andrew and Maureen, brother in law of Nev,
dear uncle and great uncle.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
Funeral service on Friday 16th August, 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for the Diabetes UK.
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS.
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
