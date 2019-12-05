Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
ROBINETT Peter Peacefully passed away at home on 27th November 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Mary.
Dear dad of Douglas, Russell, Mark and Michael. Also father in law and a much loved grandad and great grandad,
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th December, 12 noon at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations for Cancer
Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
