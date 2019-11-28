|
|
|
REDDIN Peter William On Wednesday
30th October 2019,
Pete Reddin aged 66 years, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital. Beloved and devoted Husband to Teresa Reddin of 41 years.
Loving Father, Father-in-law and Grandfather. He will be greatly
missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 16th December 2019 at 2pm. All flowers welcome and may be sent to The Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019