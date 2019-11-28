Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Reddin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Reddin

Notice Condolences

Peter Reddin Notice
REDDIN Peter William On Wednesday
30th October 2019,
Pete Reddin aged 66 years, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital. Beloved and devoted Husband to Teresa Reddin of 41 years.
Loving Father, Father-in-law and Grandfather. He will be greatly
missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 16th December 2019 at 2pm. All flowers welcome and may be sent to The Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -