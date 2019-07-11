Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Needham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Needham

Notice Condolences

Peter Needham Notice
NEEDHAM Peter Passed away in
Peterborough City Hospital
on 30th June 2019, aged 74 years.
Much loved husband of Pat,
dear dad to Michelle, step-dad to Karen, Grandad Grumps to Georgia and brother to Richard.
Funeral service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to be given
to Cancer Research UK c/o
Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford.
Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.