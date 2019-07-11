|
NEEDHAM Peter Passed away in
Peterborough City Hospital
on 30th June 2019, aged 74 years.
Much loved husband of Pat,
dear dad to Michelle, step-dad to Karen, Grandad Grumps to Georgia and brother to Richard.
Funeral service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to be given
to Cancer Research UK c/o
Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford.
Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019