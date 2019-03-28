|
Hardwick Peter Richard Passed away peacefully on Sunday
17th March 2019 at Gosberton
House Care Home, aged 94 years.
Husband of the late Alice Mary,
father to Lynne and stepson Robin.
Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday 9th April at
12 noon. No flowers by request.
Donations for The Royal British Legion Gosberton Branch and The Guide Dogs For The Blind may be given at the service or sent to
Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Services (Clubleys)
St Johns Road Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD.
Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
